Vegas leans on 1-2 goalie combo to even series vs Canadiens

Anything to help, said Lehner. He dismissed questions of whether the game was an opportunity to redeem himself after giving up seven goals on 37 shots against Colorado, and whether his performance moved him ahead of Fleury in the pecking order.

“Everything’s so blown out of proportion. I don’t care. I couldn’t care less,” Lehner said with a familiar defiance that has helped him overcome a series of concussions, being diagnosed as being bipolar and a stint in rehab to address issues of depression and alcoholism.

“Flower has been absolutely outstanding. He’s the reason we’re here,” Lehner added. “When you get a chance to come in and help, it’s great. You just do what you can for the team whatever position you’re in.”

The win and Lehner’s performance provided DeBoer validation for a decision initially greeted with skepticism.

“I knew he’d be good,” the coach said. “The gamble to play (Lehner) having not played a lot lately was no bigger than the gamble of playing a fatigued, in my mind, goalie with no rest really on the horizon.”

While giving no indication of who will start Tuesday, DeBoer emphasized how important Vegas’ depth of talent has played this season.