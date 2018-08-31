Focus on Energy Agribusiness Offerings and Best Practices will be the topic for Vernon County’s Ag. Women’s Learn, Share and Grow Session at Western Technical College in Viroqua, Thursday, Sept. 20, at 7:30 p.m. Jessica Mlsna, Southern Wisconsin’s Dairy Energy Specialist, will be the guest presenter.
Mlsna will share the following:
- Overview of the program;
- Areas where producers can save energy;
- Special offerings for Ag customers;
- How to apply.
Women who touch or are involved in any aspect of agriculture are invited to attend. The group welcomes anyone at any time to attend. For more information, contact Julie Larson at jlarson@filamentag.com or 608-778-2459.
