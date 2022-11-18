 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vernon County Circuit Court Judge Darcy Rood won't seek second term

Vernon County Circuit Court Judge Darcy Rood has filed a Notice of Non-candidacy and will not seek a second term. Her current term ends July 31, 2023. Vernon County voters will elect her successor at the April 4, 2023, spring election.

In a press release, Rood said she is thankful for the opportunity to serve as Vernon County’s judge. She said she also is grateful for the help and support from the court staff, attorneys, county employees and the county board. Together they were able to enhance existing programs, such as sobriety court, and develop new initiatives, such as, establishing a drug court and developing a special child support docket.

Darcy Rood

Rood
