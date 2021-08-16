Vernon County Day of Dairy for youth is Aug. 20

The Vernon County Day of Dairy 2021 will be held at the Gail and Rob Klinkner Farm, S7304A State Hwy. 27, Viroqua, Friday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
This is a full-day hands-on workshop for youth excited about the dairy industry. The objective is to teach kids about dairy animals. They will learn about some decision-making tools within the dairy industry and how to prepare a project animal for the show. This event is open to all Vernon County youth ages 9-19 free of charge. There will be several door prizes given out during the day, as well as awards. Cattle will be provided but youth are encouraged to bring their own fitting and showmanship supplies. All participants are required to wear closed-toe shoes and encouraged to bring a change of clothes. To participate, youth must register by Aug. 18 and have a parent or guardian sign a waiver form on the day of the event.
Tentative activity schedule: How to read and use genomic and proven proof data and how it is created. Linear scoring. Supply inventory needs for the show. Animal selection. Locomotion and body condition scoring. Washing. Bedding. Waste removal. Hoof trimming. Lunch. Topline Clipping. Leading. Water fun and water fight.
This event is brought to youth by the volunteers from the Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund, as well as funds from the dairy ribbon sale and sponsorship support from Nelson Agri-Center.
Any questions or to obtain a registration form, contact Alana Peterson peterson.alanaj@yahoo.com or Gail Klinkner galwub@hotmail.com.
The weather backup dates are Aug. 22 or Aug. 24.