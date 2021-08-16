Vernon County Day of Dairy for youth is Aug. 20

This is a full-day hands-on workshop for youth excited about the dairy industry. The objective is to teach kids about dairy animals. They will learn about some decision-making tools within the dairy industry and how to prepare a project animal for the show. This event is open to all Vernon County youth ages 9-19 free of charge. There will be several door prizes given out during the day, as well as awards. Cattle will be provided but youth are encouraged to bring their own fitting and showmanship supplies. All participants are required to wear closed-toe shoes and encouraged to bring a change of clothes. To participate, youth must register by Aug. 18 and have a parent or guardian sign a waiver form on the day of the event.