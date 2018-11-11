The Vernon County Fair demolition derby was held Sept. 15.
Heat winners
Van class: First Nick Hase; second Bruce Ward; third Sam Leighton.
Compact class: First Chase Von Ruden; second Hunter Kyser; third Gunnar Clancy.
Subcompact class: First Nathan Phillips; second Jules Finkler; third Jesten Hemmerbach.
Midsize class: First Ryan Clark; second Kenny Engh; third Curtis Niemeyer.
Midsize class: First Dylan Glass; second Mark Olson; third Justin Howtler.
Small truck class: First Sawyer Kabat; second Kaitlyn Olson; third Kaleb Olson.
Large truck class: First Kyle Klum; second James Berndsen; third Dustin Dahl.
Full size class: First Kelly Puff; second Eric Tollefson; third Jason Hogenkamp.
