Special 9/11 service slated for Entry Day
The Vernon County Fair starts on Sept. 11 this year. Because this is such an important day in our lives and the first day of the fair, there will be a special service commemorating this day at 7 p.m. on the Bob Fredrick Free Stage at the Vernon County Fairgrounds. All military personnel, police, fire, rescue, EMT, first responders and municipal road crews will be honored.
“We are so happy to be able to do this,” said Donna Leum, a director on the Vernon County Agricultural Society Board. “Knowing that we do not say thank you enough to these people who are so important to all of us in our daily lives and also on 9/11, this is our way of doing so and also allowing the general public to also.”
A special thank-you will also be extended to all of the people who have helped others during the flooding in recent years.
There is no admission charge this evening.
