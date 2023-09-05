The 166th Vernon County Fair in Viroqua will once again offer a wide variety of events and activities from Wednesday, Sept. 13 to Sunday, Sept. 17. Highlights on Wednesday include the Sunflower Project on the Bob Fredrick Free Stage at 6 p.m. and the Amara Rose Foundation Remembrance Walk on the racetrack at 7 p.m.

The Sunflower Project, which is a collaboration of the Vernon County Agricultural Society and Emery Bork, 4-H Educator in Vernon County, is an opportunity for the youngest fair-goers to bring a sunflower to be judged.

Angie Hornby, a member of the ag society’s board of directors, said the hope is to make the project an annual event.

“They’ll be judged for the tallest sunflower and biggest head,” Hornby said. “All will get a participation ribbon.”

She said this event gives children who are too young to exhibit projects an opportunity to bring something to the fair. “We plan to have a Plant Your Sunflower Day in late April, early May.” More information will be available later.

“Come and give support to our youngest fair-goers,” Hornby added.

The Amara Rose Foundation Remembrance Walk will honor those lost to addiction, those who’ve died of accidental fentanyl overdoses and those in recovery.

Thursday’s highlights include the antique tractor pull at 6 p.m., followed by the farm modified tractor and truck pull.

Friday features the Little Britches Dairy Show in the Hanson Arena at 12:30 p.m., Milk and Cookies with the Fairest on the Bob Fredrick Free Stage at 3:30 p.m., and the Badger State Tractor and Truck Pull at 7 p.m.

Saturday’s highlights include horse pulling at 10 a.m., the youth pedal tractor pull at 11 a.m., the draft horse show at noon, the livestock sale at 6 p.m. and the demolition derby at 7 p.m.

Sunday’s highlights are Vernon County dairy cattle judging by university teams from across the United States in the Hanson Arena from 9 a.m. to noon, harness racing at 1 p.m. and a pie auction on the Bob Fredrick Free Stage at 1 p.m. to raise money for building projects on the fairgrounds.

Hornby said people can bring any kind of pie, as long as it’s homemade. A refrigerator is available for any pies that need to be kept cold.

“Make your best pie,” Hornby said. “If you have a story about it, let us know.”

People can register their pie on the day of the auction near the free stage, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Bakers are also welcome to register their pie in advance by emailing Hornby their name, address, type of pie and whether or not it needs to be refrigerated. The email address is fairest@vernoncountyfair.com.

“Come out and bid on a pie; it goes for a good cause,” Hornby said. “Come and support your fair.”

As in the past, the Bob Fredrick Free Stage will feature Nick’s Kid Show and TA-DA Robots Show strolling around the grounds. A new free-stage act is The String Showdown. “They play musical instruments and sing,” said Bill Marohl, treasurer of the ag society’s board of directors. Home-grown local talent will also take to the stage.

Mr. Ed’s Magical Midway is back with carnival attractions.

In addition to all of the events and activities being offered, fair-goers will have an opportunity to take in Open Class and Junior Fair exhibits, along with commercial exhibits.

Marohl said the number of exhibitors in both Open Class and Junior Fair is up, especially in the Junior Fair. “The number of exhibits is down a little, probably due to the weather.”

Donna Leum, a board member who organizes the commercial exhibits, said the number of vendors is up a little, and some will be there for job recruitment.

“Sew It, Grow It, Show It,” is this year’s theme, and will be used for decorating the buildings, barns and the grounds.

For more information and changes, visit www.vernoncountyfair.com or the fair’s Facebook page.