The Vernon County Historical Society will hold its second annual pork chop dinner on the lawn of the Sherry-Butt House, 795 N. Main St., Viroqua, Friday, Aug. 10, from 4-7 p.m. or until gone.
Grill master Maynard Cox will prepare freshly barbecued pork chops served with a full meal of a baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw, applesauce, rolls and dessert. The cost is $10 per person and carry-outs will be available. In case of rain, the event will be held next door at the Vernon County Fairgrounds.
Proceeds from the dinner will support all activities of the Vernon County Historical Society which oversees four sites; the Vernon County Normal School Museum, 410 S. Center Ave. (with the entrance facing Main Street), Old St. Mary’s Catholic Church and Foreaker School, both located on West Broadway, and the Sherry-Butt House.
