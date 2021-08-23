 Skip to main content
Vernon County landowners in floodplain must report flood damage to Zoning Department
Any landowner that sustained flood damage to any structure in a mapped floodplain needs to contact the Vernon County Zoning Department to report damage. All structures in the mapped floodplain, whether residential, commercial or outbuildings, require a permit and inspection before any repairs are started.

Permit applications are available from the Vernon County Zoning office located at 318 Fairlane Drive (Erlandson Building Room 226-227), Viroqua, or at vernoncounty.org.

A floodplain map may be viewed at vernoncounty.org under land information & GIS maps. Call for assistance from Vernon County Zoning office at 608-637-5270 or the Vernon County Land Information Officer at 608-637-5314.

