Vernon County Museum Note

Gardening season is just beginning, and gardeners are thinking about seeds and plants. The museum has a small collection of old seed catalogues with beautiful illustrations and elaborate descriptions.
Shumway’s 1925 seed catalogue offered many seeds advertised as being good for market gardeners, including the half long beet, extra early sweet corn, and “the Acme” everything – Acme tomato, Acme musk melon, etc. (Acme means the top, the highest, the perfect.) The R.H. Shumway seed company was established in 1870 in Rockford, Illinois, and today is located in Randolph, Wisconsin.
I enjoy the old descriptions of plants in this catalogue, descriptions that sound a little quaint to us now, such as, “Rhubarb or pie-plant: A well-known, useful plant, from which the stalks are used in making delicious Pies, Rhubarb Wine, etc. Many succeeds in canning it. Very nice dried. Is a most healthful, and useful plant.”
And here’s an ad for the gourds that are now ubiquitous in decorative displays in the autumn: “Ornamental Gourds: Great curiosity. It is valuable for covering unsightly places. Their rapid growing vines are easily trained to gracefully trail over all old walls; fences; out-buildings. Will completely cover them in a comparatively very short time.”
Other plants were more useful then than now, such as, “Dipper Gourd: Makes a handy dipper on wash days, also in the swill barrel on the farm.” You probably don’t use a dipper gourd on wash days now.
Speaking of gardening, the gardens around the museum and the historic Sherry-Butt House are being spruced up for spring, and are currently sporting many beautiful bulbs. Be sure to enjoy our tulips and daffodils during their short season.
We are looking forward to several events this spring. Our first fundraising grill-out of the season will be held this Saturday, May 1, at Nelson Agri-Center, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Our “Stitching for Suffrage Challenge” concludes on Friday, May 28 – knit or crochet something in the women’s suffrage colors of white, purple, and/or yellow, and drop it off at the museum by that date. The stitchery will be on display in a special women’s suffrage exhibit during the month of June. See our website at vernoncountyhistory.org for more details on these and other upcoming events.