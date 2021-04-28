Vernon County Museum Note

Gardening season is just beginning, and gardeners are thinking about seeds and plants. The museum has a small collection of old seed catalogues with beautiful illustrations and elaborate descriptions.

Shumway’s 1925 seed catalogue offered many seeds advertised as being good for market gardeners, including the half long beet, extra early sweet corn, and “the Acme” everything – Acme tomato, Acme musk melon, etc. (Acme means the top, the highest, the perfect.) The R.H. Shumway seed company was established in 1870 in Rockford, Illinois, and today is located in Randolph, Wisconsin.

I enjoy the old descriptions of plants in this catalogue, descriptions that sound a little quaint to us now, such as, “Rhubarb or pie-plant: A well-known, useful plant, from which the stalks are used in making delicious Pies, Rhubarb Wine, etc. Many succeeds in canning it. Very nice dried. Is a most healthful, and useful plant.”

And here’s an ad for the gourds that are now ubiquitous in decorative displays in the autumn: “Ornamental Gourds: Great curiosity. It is valuable for covering unsightly places. Their rapid growing vines are easily trained to gracefully trail over all old walls; fences; out-buildings. Will completely cover them in a comparatively very short time.”