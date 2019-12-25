Vernon County Museum Notes

“Jingle bells! Jingle bells! Jingle all the way! Oh, what fun it is to ride in a one-horse open sleigh!”
While most of us no longer travel by sleigh in the winter, it was once common in these parts. Cold weather and sufficient snow meant the onset of sleighing weather, when you could put away your carriage or wagon, or automobile, and get out the sleigh.
This weather was often announced in the newspaper. The Vernon County Censor of 100 years ago records, “Yes, yes, it’s winter. Fine sleighing.” on Dec. 3, 1919, and “Sleighbells merrily jingle.” on Dec. 10, 1919, and “Sleighing is excellent.” on Dec. 17, 1919.
Owning a sleigh usually meant owning a horse, and that is a commitment. The horse needs food, water, shelter, horseshoes, occasional veterinary care, etc. Those who lived in a sizable town a century or more ago might just use a livery stable instead, to rent a horse and vehicle as needed, rather than care for them all the time.
A small “one-horse open sleigh,” like the one in this photograph, is also called a cutter. The man driving this cutter is Francis Marion Minshall (1856-1942), known to many as “Dad” Minshall. He spent his life in Viroqua working with horses. In the 1870s, F.M. Minshall drove a team of horses between Viroqua and Sparta to haul freight. Local general stores were supplied with their merchandise by this freight business.
When the railroad reached Viroqua from Sparta in 1879, Minshall switched to running a dray and bus line in Viroqua. Both the dray wagon and the bus were horse-drawn vehicles. With the drayage business, Minshall hauled freight to and from the train station, and with the bus he conveyed people.
F.M. Minshall was well-known for his love of horses, including racehorses. His most famous racehorse was the thoroughbred “Vernon,” who lived to be 32 years old and merited his own obituary in the local newspaper. Minshall actively promoted horse racing at the Vernon County Fair, and harness racing at the Fair continues to this day.
The little girls in the photo are F.M. Minshall’s granddaughters Louise, Sarah, Emma, and Margaret. Margaret Minshall, later Burkhardt, was born in 1911, so this image probably dates to about 1915. Automobiles were available in Vernon County at that time, but using one in the winter snows would have been almost impossible, since roads were not plowed as they are today. Plus a sleigh gave a much smoother ride.
I bet those little girls had a great time out sleighing with their grandfather!