Vernon County Museum Notes

“Jingle bells! Jingle bells! Jingle all the way! Oh, what fun it is to ride in a one-horse open sleigh!”

While most of us no longer travel by sleigh in the winter, it was once common in these parts. Cold weather and sufficient snow meant the onset of sleighing weather, when you could put away your carriage or wagon, or automobile, and get out the sleigh.

This weather was often announced in the newspaper. The Vernon County Censor of 100 years ago records, “Yes, yes, it’s winter. Fine sleighing.” on Dec. 3, 1919, and “Sleighbells merrily jingle.” on Dec. 10, 1919, and “Sleighing is excellent.” on Dec. 17, 1919.

Owning a sleigh usually meant owning a horse, and that is a commitment. The horse needs food, water, shelter, horseshoes, occasional veterinary care, etc. Those who lived in a sizable town a century or more ago might just use a livery stable instead, to rent a horse and vehicle as needed, rather than care for them all the time.

