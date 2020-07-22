Vernon County Museum Notes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

In celebration of the 150th birthday of the Sherry-Butt House, we are featuring brief biographies of the people who lived in the home. The House is located at 795 N. Main St. in Viroqua, and is owned and operated as a museum by the Vernon County Historical Society.

This week we’ll look at another member of the household, Cyrus and Margaret Butt’s oldest daughter, Esther, who was known to all as Etta. She was born on Oct. 30, 1868 and was just 2 years old when her family moved into their new home, now the Sherry-Butt House.

Etta graduated from Viroqua High School in 1885 and attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, graduating in 1892 with a degree in English. Her interests were in history, government and literature.

She went on to have a career in teaching. J.C. Freeman, University of Wisconsin English Literature professor, wrote her a recommendation, saying, “I should think it a happy thing if Miss Butt should find service where she would have charge of young women, for not one in a hundred of your graduates have manners of such womanly reserve and sweetness and of unexceptionable charm.”

Etta taught for several years in various high schools in Wisconsin, Michigan and Iowa. She was a teacher at the School for the Blind in Janesville, Wisconsin beginning in 1900, and also served as principal.