Vernon County Museum Notes

In celebration of the 150th birthday of the Sherry-Butt House, we are featuring brief biographies of the people who lived in the home. The House is located at 795 N. Main St. in Viroqua, and is owned and operated as a museum by the Vernon County Historical Society.
This week we’ll look at another member of the household, Cyrus and Margaret Butt’s oldest daughter, Esther, who was known to all as Etta. She was born on Oct. 30, 1868 and was just 2 years old when her family moved into their new home, now the Sherry-Butt House.
Etta graduated from Viroqua High School in 1885 and attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, graduating in 1892 with a degree in English. Her interests were in history, government and literature.
She went on to have a career in teaching. J.C. Freeman, University of Wisconsin English Literature professor, wrote her a recommendation, saying, “I should think it a happy thing if Miss Butt should find service where she would have charge of young women, for not one in a hundred of your graduates have manners of such womanly reserve and sweetness and of unexceptionable charm.”
Etta taught for several years in various high schools in Wisconsin, Michigan and Iowa. She was a teacher at the School for the Blind in Janesville, Wisconsin beginning in 1900, and also served as principal.
In 1920, Etta returned to Viroqua to care for her elderly father, and lived with him in the family home. Often she would take him in his wheelchair into the city to socialize with his many friends.
Etta suffered a stroke in 1927 but even as her health failed, she traveled to Cleveland, Ohio where she was cared for by her sister Beth. She spent her summers in California with her sister Jane.
She was a longtime member of the Congregational Church, a member of the Delta Gamma sorority and of the Daughters of the Pioneers of Viroqua. She was a charitable person and even in her last days called on a local aged couple who due to ill health and poverty were forced to move to the County Home.
While attending church on Sept. 21, 1930 Etta Butt was stricken with pneumonia and passed away the next morning. She had also suffered from chronic nephritis, or inflammation of the kidneys. Her funeral was held at the Butt home on Sept. 24, where many friends came to pay their respects. She was laid to rest in the Viroqua Cemetery in the family plot.
Learn more about Etta Butt and all the other past residents of this gracious historic home by visiting the site for a tour. The Sherry-Butt House is open to visitors on summer Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m., Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. Admission is $5, and children under age 9 are free.
