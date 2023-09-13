Hope to see you at the Vernon County Fair this week! The Vernon County Historical Society will have a booth inside the VMH Expo Center. The booth will include our ever-popular local history quiz, plus the opportunity to purchase history books and sweepstakes tickets. We’ll also have lots of free brochures to pick up, and we’ll be selling half-price historical society annual memberships for the year 2023 to new members.

I am enjoying working my way through the local business directories that form the border of the 1878 plat map, and hope that you are too. This week we’ll look at the “Business Directory of Town of Kickapoo.” Several of the businesses were located in the village of Readstown. George H. Tate and sons, originally of Boston, Massachusetts, ran a general store there, selling dry goods, groceries, hardware, clothing, etc.

Albert Parker Bliss also ran a general store in Readstown, and in addition was the proprietor of the Bliss Hotel and worked as the Readstown postmaster. Both the store and the hotel business had been started by his father, Albert Bliss. When A.P. Bliss died in 1879, one year after the plat map was published, his wife continued to run the store, the hotel and the post office.

James Fox, originally of Pennsylvania, is listed as having a business in Readstown too. He worked as a carpenter, joiner, and wagonmaker. A joiner did woodwork on a building, such as making doors, window frames and stairs.

A few businesses were located in the village of Kickapoo. Luman S. Kellogg advertised as a carpenter and joiner, and also as the postmaster of the village. Like so many of the businessmen named in the 1878 directory, Kellogg was a Civil War veteran. Robert Wilson was a justice of the peace, and had been the first to run the village post office. The village was created on land that Wilson owned.

The Kickapoo River and several creeks run through the town of Kickapoo, so again mills sprang up in the 19th century to take advantage of the water power. N.C. Barnes is listed as a “Proprietor of Flouring Mills.” The map indicates that his mill was located southeast of the village of Kickapoo.

The final name in the town of Kickapoo’s 1878 business directory is D.T. Fortney, “General Dealer in Stock and Agricultural Implements of all kinds.” Daniel was an immigrant from Norway, arriving in the U.S. as a small child in the 1840s, and coming to Vernon County a few years later as part of a pioneer family.