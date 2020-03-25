Vernon County Museum Notes

As of this writing (March 19), the museum is temporarily closed in an effort to help prevent a possible epidemic in our area. Staff members continue to work regular hours at the museum, so you can contact us by phone at 608-637-7396, or by email at museum@vernoncountyhistory.org. We look forward to re-opening soon!

In the meantime, if you are looking for some positive and educational distraction, check out our website, vernoncountyhistory.org, and our Facebook page (@VernonCountyHistoricalSociety). From the website you can learn about the Black Hawk Trail and Vernon County’s round barns, browse historic photos, shop for local history books, and much more. At the Facebook page you can enjoy more photos, both vintage and modern, of local people and places, and you can find YouTube links to several of our past programs.

It’s still Women’s History Month, and we are having some luck finding the names of local people who helped women get the vote 100 years ago. In her 1976 autobiography, Elizabeth Luella (Harris) (Stoda) Yarrington of Viroqua remembered the work of several local women who were part of the suffrage movement. Today I’d like to look at one of them, Amy Gott.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up