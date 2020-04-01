Vernon County Museum Notes

Was it over? Well, no. The following school year got off to a good start, and with a new teacher, Tillie Gees, no doubt a relation to Lydia. But in January of 1920, a little over 100 years ago, school was again closed for three weeks for another “flu vacation.” The rest of the school year passed without incident.

If the school had initially closed for a longer period of time in the fall of 1918, could it have avoided the later “flu vacations?” Were the students isolated in their homes during these enforced vacations, or were they just not in school? Was the flu repeatedly re-introduced into the community that first winter by visitors, or did it never die down completely?

These are the kinds of questions that record books and old newspaper articles don’t answer. As we live through this current epidemic, think of ways that you can record what you are going through – in writing, artwork, etc. – and when this is all over, send us a physical or digital copy for our “Epidemic 2020” file. Researchers 100 years from now will be grateful.

Having studied some of the death records for local people who died in the 1918-19 epidemic, I know how serious this is. History tells us that we can help our community through this difficult time by limiting the number of people we interact with outside the home, and by staying home as much as possible.

As of this writing (March 27), the museum is still temporarily closed in an effort to help prevent a possible epidemic in our area. You can contact us by phone at 608-637-7396, or by email at museum@vernoncountyhistory.org. We look forward to re-opening soon!

