In December 2022, the Vernon County Times featured an unidentified photograph on the “Good Morning” page of a local home, taken from the Vernon County Museum/History Center archives. The only notation on the back of the photo was “Town of Sterling.” The recent identification of this photograph tells the tale of three owners of the home.

In January, the museum received a call from Vivian Walleser, a previous owner of the home. In 1969, she and her former husband, Ronald Brudos, purchased the home and property in a sealed bid, taken on the steps of the Vernon County Courthouse. Vivian stated that the home was a wreck; animals had been living inside and the inside cistern had overflowed so many times that it caused the floor joists and wood flooring to rot.

The former owner, Oscar Bakke, a Norwegian bachelor, owned the property from 1930 until his death in 1967. According to Vivian, he rented out the first floor and lived in one bedroom upstairs. He was a voracious reader and filled the other bedrooms with newspapers.

The Brudoses soon realized that it would be a daunting task to remodel the home and make it livable. Not sure if they were up to it, they consulted with Vivian’s father, Albert Shields, for his opinion. Albert, a carpenter from Bloomingdale, saw the potential and encouraged the Brudoses to refurbish the home.

The original owners, Parsons Dorr Miner and his wife Sarah, built the home about 1900. According to the book “Memoirs of Vernon County,” published in 1907 by editor Earl M. Rogers, “three large lower rooms are finished in black walnut which grew on the land of Mr. Miner, the kitchen is finished in red oak and the second story is finished with southern yellow pine.” These materials were no doubt milled by the Miners’ sons, Wilbur and Henry.

They, along with their sister Mary, established extensive lumber operations in Wisconsin, beginning about 1880 when they founded a mill, company store and housing for workers about one mile north of Bloomingdale, which became known as Minertown. When the surrounding area was exhausted of timber, around 1900, the Miners moved their equipment to Carter, Forest County, Wisconsin, and Vernon County’s Minertown ceased to exist. Their time in the lumber business ended by about 1920 when Wilbur and Henry moved to Eugene, Oregon. Mary returned to Vernon County and purchased a home in Retreat.

The Miners had two other children, Hiram and Alice. Hiram, who was a turkey rancher in North Dakota, returned to Wisconsin in about 1950. Henry also returned to Vernon County and the three siblings lived together in Mary’s home. Alice and her husband Henry Slater later owned the Miner property.

When the farm was first purchased by the Brudoses in 1969, they raised pigs, beef cattle and tobacco. The operation was expanded to dairy in 1974 when additional land was purchased. They also added outbuildings over the years. Ronald Brudos operated the farm until 2002 when he retired. Three of his grandchildren later took over operation.

