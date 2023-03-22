Last week we began looking at the lives of sisters Emma and Della Olson of Round Prairie. They both worked as Methodist missionaries in southeast Asia in the early 20th century. Rather than living out the expected roles of wife and mother on a small farm near where they grew up, they chose instead to travel by ship across the world, immerse themselves in new cultures, and develop long careers in education.

Early articles about the sisters often refer to them as missionaries to China, but in fact neither ever worked in China. They worked among Chinese communities in Singapore, Malaysia (then called Malaya), and Sumatra (part of Indonesia), and also among the Tamil and Malay communities. At that time, Singapore and Malaysia were British colonies, and Sumatra was a Dutch colony. Emma did spend about six months in Canton, China, learning Cantonese, which was a great help in her work.

Emma began her missionary career in 1911 teaching in a Methodist boys’ school in Singapore, and later, as education of girls became more common, she taught at Methodist girls’ schools in Singapore, Malaysia, and Sumatra. Her younger sister Della, who entered the mission field in 1918, also taught at Methodist girls’ schools in Singapore and Malaysia. Della then became the principal of Suydam Girls’ School in Malacca, and later the principal of Treacher Methodist Girls’ School in Taiping, both in Malaysia.

On a map, all of these places look to be relatively near each other, but in reality it takes hours to travel from one to another, and 100 years ago it probably took days. The Methodist schools where Emma and Della taught were significant institutions in the English-language educational system of the region.

The Olson sisters occasionally returned home to the Viroqua area on furlough, sometimes for a few years. And they were evacuated during World War II – Singapore was bombed on Dec. 8, 1941, the day after the attack on Pearl Harbor. The Japanese Army then occupied first Malaysia, next Singapore, and finally Indonesia, and American women were urged to leave the region before the invading army arrived. The sisters travelled back to Viroqua separately, and each had a long and arduous journey.

Emma never returned to her missionary life in southeast Asia. She did community work in Chicago in 1942-3, and then married a Methodist pastor, the Rev. George Marshall of Trempealeau, in 1945. His final post before retirement was at the Westby Methodist Church, which Emma’s grandfather had helped to found.

Della did return to Malaysia after the war, and to her work as principal at the Treacher School. She worked there from 1946 to 1952, and then retired. She went home to Viroqua and married James Colby of Loyal, Wisconsin. Just as Della had served as Emma’s maid of honor at her wedding, now Emma was Della’s attendant, and Emma’s husband performed the ceremony.

Emma died in Viroqua in 1968, and Della in Sparta in 1985. Della’s tombstone in Loyal reads, “wife – missionary Della O.” The two sisters took the road less-traveled, and we remember them for that.