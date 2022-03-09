Vernon County Museum Notes

Last week, as part of our celebration of Women’s History Month, we began to look at the story of Nora Spaulding. She is remembered on one of the historical stone markers that were created in the 1930s and placed across southwestern Vernon County. This stone marker is on an island in what is now Blackhawk Park. At the top it recalls the end of the Blackhawk War, and in the middle it notes that Zebulon Pike camped there in 1805.

But at the bottom are these words: “Here lived Nora Spaulding, who in October 1904 rode an unbroken colt to Victory at 2AM and saved a limited train from going thru a burned culvert.” Last week’s column began the story, bringing us to the point where Nora sees the nearby fire and goes for help.

Arriving in the village of Victory, Nora rode to the home of the “section boss,” the railroad worker in charge of the employees who worked on that section of the railroad line. They set “torpedoes,” small fireworks, along the train tracks to alert the train’s engineer of danger. Seeing them, the engineer stopped the train before it came to the burning bridge, thus saving many lives.

The engineer was very grateful to Nora for her efforts that night, and for years afterward would blow the train whistle in salute as his train rolled by her house. The Burlington railroad also sent her a message of thanks.

Nora’s long life continued to be eventful, although mainly with domestic dramas. It appears that she and husband Horace Spaulding were divorced, because eight months after the train incident he is gone from the household, and Nora is living on the farm with her five children and a boarder, James Latshaw. She married James the following year, and they had a little girl, Emily Kate, born in the spring of 1907. Then James died in December, and Emily died two months later, in February of 1908.

By 1910, Nora and her five children had moved into Victory, where she was working as the landlady of a hotel. Sometime in the next few years she married a Mr. Little, and then by 1920 she was married to William Mellen. William worked for the post office, and when he died in 1925, Nora continued his work for a time. With this experience, she then worked as a substitute mail carrier for some years.

Perhaps with her busy life she didn’t think much about the train that almost crashed in 1904. But then in the early 1930s, Dr. C.V. Porter carved her story in stone, and made her a little bit famous. People who saw the stone would occasionally stop by her home in Victory to ask her about the incident, and to hear her first-hand recollections.

We don’t have much information about the final years of Nora’s life. She died in 1957 in Viroqua at the Vernon County Home for Retired People, and was buried in the Victory Cemetery. And today we still remember her heroic act, thanks to a stone marker in Blackhawk Park.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0