Vernon County Museum Notes

Hilda and Orbec Sherry were the second owners of the Sherry-Butt House in Viroqua, 795 N. Main St., now owned and operated by the Vernon County Historical Society. To continue our celebration of the home’s 150th birthday in 2020, this week we feature Hilda’s biography.

Hilda Loverud was born Dec. 7, 1893 in Vernon County to Iver K. and Ida (Olson) Loverud. She was raised on a farm and graduated from St. Olaf College where she earned a four-year degree in English in just three years.

She taught in schools for the blind in Bathgate, North Dakota and Janesville, Wisconsin. (Cyrus and Margaret Butt, the original owners of the house, had a daughter Esther who also taught at the Janesville School for the Blind.) Later Hilda taught at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota where regular sports for women did not begin until she organized the first women’s physical education department in the fall of 1920! Hilda was the first women’s basketball coach and led them to a championship in the very first year!

She returned to Vernon County and married Orbec D. Sherry on Sept. 2, 1922. They farmed on Belgium Ridge and raised their two children there, Orbec Jr., born in 1923 and Mary, born in 1926. In 1948 they sold their home farm and purchased the former home of the Cyrus and Margaret Butt family.