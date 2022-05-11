Vernon County Museum Notes

May is Historic Preservation Month and Archaeology Month in Wisconsin, when we celebrate the preservation of historic and prehistoric places that help us better understand our past. Historic places include old buildings and cemeteries. Prehistoric places include burial mounds and caves with rock art.

Vernon County has an abundance of historic preservation projects and archaeological sites. Twenty-four places in the county are listed on the State and/or National Register of Historic Places, including Coon Prairie Church and Cemetery south of Westby, the Harris round barn in the Town of Forest, and downtown Viroqua’s Masonic Temple building, which will celebrate its centennial this August.

The Wisconsin Historical Society tells us that, “The National Register is the official national list of historic properties in America worthy of preservation. It is maintained by the National Park Service in the U.S. Department of the Interior. The State Register is Wisconsin’s official listing of state properties determined to be significant to Wisconsin’s heritage and is maintained by the Wisconsin State Historic Preservation Office at the Wisconsin Historical Society. Both the National Register and State Register include sites, buildings, structures, objects and districts that are significant in national, state or local history, architecture, archaeology, engineering and culture.”

Of special note is the fact that Vernon County has more recorded archaeological sites than any other county in Wisconsin. Most of them are in the Kickapoo Valley Reserve, and it was during the creation of the reserve that the sites were recorded. Hundreds of archaeological sites there are listed as one “district”, and it is that district that is on the National Register.

May also brings the celebration of Norwegian Constitution Day on May 17, Syttende Mai. Watch for the Vernon County Historical Society’s booth in the craft fair area at Westby’s celebration on Saturday, May 14, and Sunday, May 15.

The Wisconsin Historical Society’s traveling exhibit about water, “Great Lakes Small Streams”, continues to be on display at the Vernon County Museum now through May 27. You can visit during regular public hours of Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m., or by appointment.

