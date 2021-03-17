Vernon County Museum Notes

In honor of March being Women’s History Month, we have been looking at the lives of working women in Vernon County, and specifically at the work life of Elizabeth Luella (Harris) (Stoda) Yarrington. She was born in Manning in 1883, and died in Viroqua in 1984. At the age of 92, she wrote her autobiography, and in it are many stories of hard work. Last week we learned about where she worked as a youth, and today we’ll look at her early married life.
Elizabeth Harris married Leo Jackson Stoda in 1904. While he worked in the lumber camps of northern Wisconsin, she continued to live in Viroqua. She had been working in the restaurant business for seven years, but now she tried life as a domestic servant: “I went to work in the Dr. Charles Trowbridge home [at 231 S. Rusk, Viroqua] for $3.00 a week. I had never as much as been inside such a lovely home before and living there was a delight. I had no experience in that type of work but the Trowbridges were wonderfully kind and patient with the country girl....After six months, I took a cooking job at the Frank Davis Restaurant for $5.00 a week. I missed the comfortable, charming Trowbridge home but by then I realized that if I had to work, cooking was my field and not housework.”
Elizabeth’s husband Jack returned to Viroqua to stay in 1905, and Elizabeth opened a restaurant with Gertie Conway. The restaurant did very well, but when Elizabeth became pregnant and found that she couldn’t bear the cooking smells, they closed their business. Once the child was a year old, Elizabeth and Gertie re-opened the restaurant: “Our restaurant was a huge success – business was really humming. All the bread, rolls, pastries and ice cream were home-made.” But after a few months she was pregnant again, and they gave up the business for good.
Jack and Elizabeth had four children in all, Ada, Emma, Frank, and Grace, the youngest born in 1910. Then, Elizabeth writes, “As soon as the children were all in school, I often worked in the tobacco warehouse “sizing” tobacco. Besides that I made pies, cakes, cookies and doughnuts for many people, including the Trowbridges for whom I had worked at one time.”
In 1919, the city of Viroqua began to install a sewer system, employing many men from far away to work on the project, and Elizabeth found a new source of employment: “We had no extra bedrooms to rent. But these men needed food as well as lodging and that was one thing I could provide. Jack and a friend built three long tables filling the three rooms [of their home] downstairs, leaving the small addition at the rear as my kitchen. I served three meals a day, seven days a week, with one helper, the wife of one of the construction men.”
We are lucky to have these well-written tales of low-wage work done by an ordinary woman over a century ago. Next week we’ll conclude her story.