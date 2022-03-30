Vernon County Museum Notes

Did you grow up attending a one- or two-room country school? Or maybe you even taught in a little country school yourself? If not, maybe you heard rural school stories from your parents or grandparents or other older relatives. I certainly heard my grandfather tell many stories of attending a one-room school when he was a child and then teaching in country schools as a young man.

The state of Wisconsin once had about 6,000 one-room schools. Vernon County had over 150 small country schools, and Crawford County had 115. Tomah author and retired teacher Larry Scheckel attended one of these schools, Oak Grove School in Crawford County, and recently wrote a book about his experiences, called "Country School Days: True Tales of a Wisconsin One-Room School."

On Tuesday, April 5, at 7 p.m., Larry will present a program at the museum based on his new book. He grew up with eight siblings on a farm in the Seneca area of Crawford County, and attended all eight grades at Oak Grove School. Then he went on to high school, college, and a long career as a science teacher in Tomah. The evening will include his PowerPoint presentation about country school life.

Larry will have copies of his new book, "Country School Days: True Tales of a Wisconsin One-Room School," for sale at the program. This event will be held in the museum’s first-floor, wheelchair-accessible conference room. Everyone is welcome to attend.

We will also have copies of our own new book, "Country Schoolhouses of Vernon County, Wisconsin," available for sale at the program. The book includes one page for each rural school in the county, arranged alphabetically by school name. Each page includes basic information about that school, plus historic photographs, and also modern photographs if the building is still standing. The book is $20, and can be purchased at the museum during our regular hours and at special events, or anytime from our website, vernoncountyhistory.org.

Spring is here! On April 1, the museum will switch to its springtime public hours of Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. As always, we are also open by appointment.

