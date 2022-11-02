Vernon County Museum Notes

Beginning Nov. 1, the museum’s public hours switch to the winter schedule of Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, from noon to 4 p.m. These hours last through March. As always, we are also open by appointment, as staff are frequently available at other times. Contact us at 608-637-7396 or at the email below to make an appointment.

The next meeting of the genealogy class will be held on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 10 a.m., at the museum.

This will be a special session devoted to 1-on-1 help for beginners or experienced genealogists. Teacher Karen Sherry will provide expert assistance to individuals whether they’ve been doing family history for years or are just starting. Bring your genealogy questions and research materials with you that day.

Classes are free to members of the Vernon County Historical Society (VCHS) and $5 for non-members. New students are always welcome. This will be the last genealogy class of 2022, with students taking a break in December and January.

Remember to get your reservations in by Tuesday, Nov. 8, for our annual luncheon, which will be on Sunday, Nov. 13. Volunteers, members, and friends are all invited to the event, held this year at the historic Viroqua United Methodist Church, built in 1914.

The church is located at 221 S. Center Ave., and the luncheon will be downstairs in the dining hall; a lift is available for those who have trouble with stairs.

This will be an occasion to honor all of our volunteers, and especially Volunteer of the Year Bonnie Sterling and Lifetime Achievement Award winner Angie Cina.

It will also be an opportunity for VCHS members to vote for those who will serve on the VCHS Board next year.

And it will be a great chance to learn more about round barns, one of Vernon County’s claims to fame, as the guest speaker for the day, Lyle Bernau, will take us on a visual tour of Midwestern round barns, explaining their past and present.

The party gets underway at noon with a social time, and the meal will be served around 12:30.

Tickets are $12. Meal includes chicken or beef with homemade noodles, coleslaw, rolls, and dessert.

Contact the museum at museum@vernoncountyhistory.org or at the phone number above to make a reservation.