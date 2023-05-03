Museums and libraries are public places that are willing to host discussions on difficult subjects. Some people find that global climate change is a difficult topic. And some don’t want to talk about the Ku Klux Klan and its role in U.S. history. Both of these topics will be explored by the Iowa-based BUS-eum when it stops in Viroqua on Saturday, May 6.

The BUS-eum is a mobile museum, a retrofitted school bus that contains two exhibits, one on the inside of the bus and one on the outside. It is currently on tour around the upper Midwest, and will be stopping in the parking lot of the Vernon County Museum on May 6 from 9AM to 1PM. This event is co-sponsored by the Vernon County Historical Society and the McIntosh Memorial Library.

The interior exhibit takes a look at life in the upper Midwest from the late 1910’s through the 1930’s, the era from World War I up to World War II. This exhibit is called, “Hidden or Forbidden No More: Prequels to the ‘Greatest Generation’”, and the focus is on the social issues of that time period. These issues include the anti-German hysteria of World War I, the flu pandemic of 1918-19, Prohibition-era bootlegging, the “Second Wave” of the Ku Klux Klan in the Midwest of the 1920s, and the farmer rebellions during the Great Depression. This exhibit was created by historian Dr. Michael Luick-Thrams of Iowa, who is traveling with the bus.

The exterior exhibit is called, “Heartland’s Future: How Might We Live Together on a Changing Planet?”, and it is literally attached to the outside of the bus. The focus here is on climate change, and on simple and cost-effective solutions. The exhibit looks at agriculture, food, transportation, fashion, and many other aspects of a changing climate. This exhibit was created by German exchange students, who are also traveling with the bus.

In addition to visiting the exhibits, you can also attend two lectures. At 10 a.m., the German students will lead a discussion on climate change. And at 11:30 a.m., Dr. Luick-Thrams will talk about the rise of the KKK in the Midwest in the 1920s. These two lectures will be held in the conference room inside the Vernon County Museum.

That same day, Saturday, May 6, the Vernon County Historical Society will hold its first grill-out of the season at Nelson Agri-Center in Viroqua. Hot dogs and bratwurst will be served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds will help us to preserve and promote our shared local history.