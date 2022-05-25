Vernon County Museum Notes

In this week’s column we continue with the history of the town of Wheatland, specifically the village of De Soto. De Soto was first known as Winneshiek’s Landing, named for a chief who came to trade furs with the Frenchmen who resided there. Two French families by the name of Godfrey located here not long after the Black Hawk War, which culminated in 1832. The Godfreys were married to Native American women. Founders of the village were well-to-do New Englanders who believed the area would some day be a thriving village so subsequently made large land purchases.

On Feb. 24, 1855, a post office was established here which was originally called Formosa or Formora. Dr. Simeon D. Powers, a dentist, was appointed postmaster. On April 24, 1856 the name was changed to De Soto after Hernando De Soto, the 16th century explorer who is said to be the first European to cross the Mississippi River. The village was incorporated in July 1886.

Moses M. Strong made the original entry of the plat of the village. Three doctors, Simeon D. Powers, Euclid B. Houghton and James Osgood laid out the village in 1854. After the village was platted, it grew rapidly. Among the first businesses were: William N. West and Charles McDowell, blacksmiths; Ambrose DeLap and William Plummer, coopers; and Henry Fosdick, shoemaker. The first sawmill was built in the fall of 1855 by Asa B. Clapp and George Meade. It was destroyed by fire in 1864. N.S. Cate, H.M. Chamberlain and Emery Houghton built a saw mill in 1857 which was in operation until 1864. At one time it employed up to50 men. An average of 50,000 feet of lumber was cut each day, in addition to lath and shingles.

The De Soto Brewery, first owned by George Eckhardt, was purchased by Charles E. Reiter in 1882. It was located in the building built by N.S. Cate and Company in 1858. Reiter made about 400 barrels of beer per year.

The first hotel was made of logs and known as the Winneshiek House. The Bay State House was erected in 1856 by Seth Crowell and Jonathan F. Porter. This three-story building was 32 x 45 feet. Two other hotels existed at one time in De Soto, one built soon after the Bay State House and another an existing store building converted to a hotel.

Other businesses included: Charles H. Upham, general store; Josiah F. Allen, wagon maker, Mrs. Albert H. (Mary) Wareham, milliner; John Devlin, meat market, W.F. and H.E. McMasters, fish dealers and Patrick De Lacy, who worked as a shoemaker for over 70 years.

De Soto is located at the junction of what is now Hwys. 35 and 82. This prime location made for an excellent steamboat landing, however, the landing was too far upstream. Boats were docking at Victory instead. To avoid the adherence of federal regulations, a group of about 40 founding fathers decided to take the matter in their own hands. By dark of night, in 1866, the men built a wing dam to make a new channel in the river which created a fine landing in the center of town. The river landing served the community well and in 1882 the railroad came. The railroad became the method of transportation for people, goods and services. Among the businesses using the river and later the railroad for shipping purposes were the grain houses which sat along the shore. These grain elevators served not only Vernon County residents but wheat was delivered from as far away as Sparta, Richland Center and Boscobel. It was not uncommon to have up to 350 loads of grain delivered in one day.

Much of the information for this column was taken from the book “History of Vernon County, Wisconsin,” published in 1884. Another great source is the history book compiled at the time of De Soto’s centennial in 1986 by the centennial committee. It contains photographs, history and memories from residents. Both of these publications and much more can be found in the museum’s archives.

The exhibit Great Lakes, Small Streams – How Water Shapes Wisconsin, on loan from the Wisconsin State Historical Society, is available for viewing through May 27. Be sure to stop in to see this very informative display and more exhibits throughout the museum about how water influences the residents of Vernon County. The Vernon County Museum is open Monday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. or by appointment. Call 608-637-7396 if you have any questions.

