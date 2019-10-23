Each year in November the Vernon County Historical Society hosts a banquet to honor its volunteers and members. This year’s banquet will be held on Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Viroqua American Legion, corner of Rusk and Decker. A social time will begin at noon, and the meal will be served at 12:30 p.m.
Dinner will include beef tips and gravy, mashed potatoes, squash, a green salad, and dessert. Tickets are $15 per person. Reservations are required and pre-payment is strongly encouraged. Contact the museum at 637-7396 by Nov. 7 to make your reservation.
One of the highlights of this annual event is the presentation of the Volunteer of the Year award. We are pleased to announce that the 2019 Volunteer of the Year is Denise Kirchoff. Denise began volunteering at the museum in February of this year, and she has made a big impression in just these few months.
Denise works at the museum as a “daily volunteer," helping out several afternoons a month with whatever needs doing, such as research, filing, and mailings. She also now writes the “10 Years Ago” column for the “Pages From the Past” feature in the Vernon County Broadcaster. And she has helped out at a number of recent events, including serving refreshments at the Cemetery Walk at the Viroqua Cemetery and serving meals at the grill-outs at Nelson Agri-Center and the pork chop dinner at the Sherry-Butt House.
In addition, Denise was a member of the planning committee for one of our biggest events this year, the Normal School building centennial party in July. She focused on the building’s architects, Parkinson and Dockendorff, researching their lives and the other buildings they designed. She then created displays about them for both the museum and the local public library.
Help us honor Denise and all of the Vernon County Historical Society’s valuable volunteers by attending this year’s banquet. The afternoon will also feature the election of new Board members for next year, 2020.
The museum’s fall hours will soon come to an end, and we’ll move to the winter schedule. Through Oct. 31, the museum will be open Monday through Friday, noon-4 p.m. Beginning Nov. 1, it will be open Tuesday through Thursday, noon-4 p.m., and also by appointment. Winter hours last through the end of March.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.