On Sept. 4, retired teacher Harlan Flick will speak about growing up on the Mississippi River in the 1950s and '60s. The program begins at 7 p.m. at the Vernon County Museum in Viroqua.
Flick has written two books about his childhood in De Soto: "Coins in a Half-Filled Jar" and "Big River, Run Long." He shares many entertaining stories about his "glorious" childhood, the ninth of 11 children. He recalls activities through the seasons, especially hunting, fishing and exploring the woods and backwaters of the Great River.
The public is invited and refreshments will be served. Weather cancellations are announced on the Vernon County Historical Society Facebook page and on WVRQ Radio.
