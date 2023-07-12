The Vernon County Piecemakers Quilters Guild will present “Quilts in the Vineyard” at Branches Winery, E6796 Old Line Road, Westby, Saturday, July 15, from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The indoor/outdoor show will showcase more than 140 of the guild’s quilts, and include a quilt raffle, chance baskets and bed turning presentations. Admission is $5. The winery will be open and serving food until 8 p.m.

Proceeds from the Quilts in the Vineyard event will be used by the Piecemakers Quilters to fund donations to people and groups in the area. In the past, these have included nursing home patients, families in need, Door of Hope, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Toys for Tots and victims of disasters, to name a few.

The guild has been in existence for 23 years, and this is the group’s first show.

The display is the culmination of a three-day, eight-business quilt “shop hop” July 13-15. The participating quilt shops are Olive Juice Quilts, Onalaska; River Road Quilts, La Crosse; Quilt Basket ‘N Creations, Viroqua; The Quilt Corner, Sparta; The Paisley Star, Boscobel; Quilt Peddler, Fennimore; and Front Porch Quilts and The Pickett Fence, Prairie du Chien.