Vernon County Treasurer Rachel Hanson reminds taxpayers that the second installment on property taxes are due by July 31.
The Treasurer’s office is located on the second floor of the Courthouse Annex. Office hours are Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Payments can be mailed to Vernon County Treasurer, P.O. Box 49, Viroqua, WI 54665. There is also a drop-off box that is located at the south end of the Annex parking lot.
For questions, call 608-637-5367
