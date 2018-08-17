Vernon Memorial Healthcare have several events scheduled for August and September.
The Friends of VMH Brat and Hot Dog Sale will be held in Vernon Memorial Hospital parking lot, Thursday, Aug. 23, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The cost is $5 with a choice of brat or hot dog. All local businesses are encouraged to order. Delivery is available to VMH departments and clinics. Pre-orders are available until Aug. 20. For questions, contact Donna Nelson at 608-637-4374 or donelson@vmh.org.
The Friends of VMH Mum Sale will take place in the Vernon Memorial Healthcare parking lot, Friday, Sept. 21, from 8 a.m. to noon. Tri-colored or solid colored options are available. Pre-sale mums are $15; $20 the day of. Pre-orders and payment will be collected by Donna Nelson at 608-637-4374 or donelson@vmh.org.
The 17th annual VMH Foundation Golf Outing is Friday, Sept. 7, with 9 a.m. registration and 11 a.m. start. The outing is a fundraiser to support the programs, facilities, equipment and education that bring value to citizens of the rural communities VMH serves. Whether you’re an avid golfer, want to support the VMH Foundation, or you’d just like to join us for dinner, we would love to see you there. To play or sponsor, visit the foundation’s digital link, contact 608-637-4374 or donelson@vmh.org.
