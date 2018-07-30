LA FARGE -- Edna Moeller (nee Ready), of La Farge passed away Saturday, July 28, 2018, at her daughter's home in Waukesha, Wis.
She was born July 14, 1926, in Eastman to Alvin and Elnora (Kramer) Ready. She attended Eastman State Graded School and graduated from Wauzeka High School. She married Willard Moeller Dec. 7, 1945, and they moved to his family's farm on Swatek Ridge, where they lived until 1980. They moved to their retirement hobby farm near La Farge, after that. Edna worked for a short time at Gudgeon's and also volunteered at the Kickapoo Haven Nutrition Center. She eventually became head cook and manager, enjoying her work until her retirement at age 80.
Edna enjoyed quilting, knitting and crocheting, that included making circular rugs from recycled plastic bags. She loved to try new recipes, baked delicious desserts and enjoyed watching the Food Channel. She enjoyed watching the birds at her backyard feeders; enjoyed the blooms of her irises, gladiolas, violas, peonies, geraniums, marigolds and zinnias, in her flower beds. She liked fishing for pan fish, doing crossword puzzles, watching the antics of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and playing Rack-O, Phase Ten, Scrabble and Boggle, with anyone who would join her. She played her last Boggle game July 25. She lived long enough to see her beloved Chicago Cubs win the World Series.
Edna is survived by her brother, Cecil (Rebecca) Ready, of Christiana, Tenn.; three daughters, Betty (Darrell) Wright of Waukesha, Lois (Ken) Baker of Hamilton, Ohio, and Mary Jane Fitzpatrick of El Segundo, Calif.; five grandchildren, Heather (Tony) Kehr of Shorewood, Joshua Wright of Caledonia, Anna (Ben) Paulus of Hamilton, Katherine (Nuree) Kim of Palatine, Ill., and Wyatt Baker of Buenos Aires, Argentina; five great-grandchildren, Alexander Kehr, Samuel, Beatrix, Margaret and Joseph Paulus.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard; her parents; her older brother, Lyle Ready; and son-in-law, Jimmy Fitzpatrick.
Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced on the Vosseteig Funeral Home website at vossfh.com.