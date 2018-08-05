Graydon “Gus” DeVerne Tollefson, 84, of Viroqua died Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018.
He was born Aug. 15, 1933, in Viroqua, to Lewis and Aleda (Lewison) Tollefson. He served in Germany during the Korean War. On July 26, 1958, he was united in marriage to Shirley Hoffland. Gus was a member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, the Viroqua Eagles and the Veteran’s of Foreign War. Gus was a truck driver for many years for Arneson Wholesalers and then retired from Kwik Trip. Gus was an avid sports fan and enjoyed the Packers, Badgers and Brewers.
In addition to his wife, Shirley, he is survived by five children, Teresa (Brian) Lee of Peachtree City, Ga., Tammie (Dave) Halverson of Viroqua, Teri (Mike) Harlan of Des Moines, Iowa, Tracy (Jim) Hanson of Viroqua and Tory (Stacey) Tollefson of Huntsville, Ala.; 10 grandchildren, Annya Lee, Taylor (Katie) Lee, Tyler Halverson (Sheena), Jay Halverson, Amber (Vathana) Chinvan, Amanda Harlan, Anthony Harlan, Lucas (Veronica) Hanson, Megan Hanson (Tyler), Waylon Gilliland; seven great-grandchildren, Lucy, Jaelyn, Kemry, Aleda, Audun, Ruby, Liberty; and a great-grandson due in October; one sister, Pat (Phil) Wistenberg of Green Bay, Wis.; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Bea Chambers, Thelma “Tam” Nechkash, Fae Zitzner, Deloris “Lory” Slater, LaVerne “Sonny” Tollefson and Wayne Tollefson.
Blessed be our memory of Gus Tollefson.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Viroqua. Pastor Kathryn Ingbritsen will officiate. Burial with military rites was in the Viroqua Cemetery. A visitation was held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3, at the Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker, Hwy. 56, in Viroqua. Friends also called after 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be offered at www.VossFH.com. The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home of Viroqua is serving the family.