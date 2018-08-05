LA FARGE -- Gretchen LaJean Benson, 69, of La Farge died Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, at her home.
She was born Feb. 9, 1949, in Richland Center, Wis., the daughter of Virgil and Katherine (Deckert) Ewing. On Sept. 3, 1966, Gretchen was united in marriage to James Benson. Gretchen and Jim farmed together for many years. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing the piano and singing. She often led the music at church. Gretchen had a strong faith and she was constantly praying for others. She was a very humble woman and didn’t realize the influence she had on others and all the different lives she touched. She was an amazing mother and grandmother, always caring about her family.
Gretchen is survived by her six children, Jean (Richard) Noble of Muscoda, Patti (Roger) Hutchcroft of Lancaster, Scott (Tammy) Benson of Coon Valley, Philip (Nichole) Benson of Viola, Michael (Lisa) Benson of Richland Center, Matthew (Alison) Benson of La Farge; 14 grandchildren, Ashley and Samantha Benson, BoJesse and Dreona Drew, Journee, RJ, Remington Hutchcroft, Emily and Crystal Noble, Hayden and Madyson Benson, Ryley, Amelia, Dawson Benson; one great-granddaughter, Leah Katherine; brother, Stanley (Janita) Ewing of Platteville; sisters, Elda (Donald) Fry of Richland Center, Karen (David) Fry of Richland Center; many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Gretchen was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Katherine;husband, James.
Per Gretchen’s request private graveside services were held at the Mill Creek Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, at the home of Matt and Ali, 304 E. Highland St., La Farge.
The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. Online condolences can be made at prattfuneralservice.com.