Margaret Mary Thielke, 73, of rural Viroqua died Tuesday morning, July 31, 2018, in Gundersen La Crosse Hospice Care.
Born Sept. 19, 1955, in Milwaukee, to Donald and Rosemary (McNulty) Thielke, Margaret worked in Milwaukee for several years. After receiving a degree from the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee, Margaret moved to Chicago and married Howard Duckman Dec. 22, 1997. They retired from the USEPA and moved to a Franklin township farm March 31, 2001. She was happy raising chickens, ducks, cattle and geese. She also concentrated on her flower, herb, shade and vegetable gardens.
Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Rosemary; her brothers, Mark and Jerry. She is survived by her cousins, Amy Dvorak and Robert Schmidt in Florida; sisters-in-law, Donna Duckman in Costa Rica and Gail (Duckman) Wenzel of Illinois; and her loving husband, Howard Duckman. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.