CASHTON -- Michael Joseph Galus, 77, passed away surrounded by his loving family Wednesday, July 25, 2018.
He was born Sept. 13, 1940, the oldest of two children, born to Joseph Michael Galus and Elaine Marie Collier in Bay City, Mich. At the age of 16, he met and fell in love with the woman whom he would spend the rest of his life with, Fayetta Daniel. On June 5, 1959, their love united them into a marriage that would last more than 59 years.
He worked as a carpenter for many years. Eventually, he started working as a printing press operator for NCR. In 1969, Michael was transferred to Viroqua, where he would continue working for NCR till 1983. With his daughters grown, it was time for Michael to spread his wings and take his loving wife and move back to Arizona, where it all began for the both of them.
As time went on, Michael worked while going to school for his engineering degree in refrigeration. They relocated to Las Vegas, where he worked as the chief engineer supervisor, at the Aladdin Hotel and Casino, until he retired in 2005. Once he retired, Michael and his wife, returned to Wisconsin, to be closer to his family. Time spent with grandchildren and great-grandchildren was something he enjoyed more than words could say. Michael also enjoyed working around the house and outside with his two miniature dachshunds, Sugar and Melanie, who were always one step behind him.
Michael is survived by his loving wife, Fayetta Galus of Cashton; two daughters, Cindy (Mark) Connelly of Cashton and Kathy (Joe) Herring of Edgerton, Wis.; eight grandchildren, Michael (Christina) Soltau of San Antonio, Texas, Tanya (Eric) Brueggen of Cashton, David Connelly of Cashton, Heather Connelly of Cashton, Brian (Liz) Christianson of Stoughton, Wis., Shawna Christianson of Waterloo, Iowa, Nick Herring of Edgerton and Justin Herring of Edgerton; 15 great-grandchildren; one sister, Susie Nelson of Queen Creek, Ariz.; aunt, Janice Galus of Bay City; cousins, Nancy Phelps of Mesa, Ariz., and Evonne Weber of Sioux Falls, S.D.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and stepfather, Paul Leibold of Tucson, Ariz.; a very special aunt, Betty Brunner of Mesa; mother and father-in-law, Wilda and James Cheatwood and Verdell Daniel.
Blessed be our memory of Michael Joseph Galus.
Funeral services for Michael will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, at Bad Axe Lutheran Church, S5755B Cty. Road N, west of Viroqua. Pastor Donald Grevin will officiate with burial following the service at the church cemetery. Friends may call during a visitation one hour before the service, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be directed to the Bad Axe Lutheran Church in Michael’s name.
The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home of Viroqua is serving the family. Online condolences can be offered at www.vossfh.com.