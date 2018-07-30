Michael Ray Kyser, 47, of Viroqua passed away unexpectedly Thursday, July 26, 2018, as a result of a motorcycle accident.
He was born June 15, 1971, in Viroqua, to Bill and Connie (Franks) Kyser. He attended Tech School in Florida. On July 29, 1995, he married Jody Dull. He worked for A & W Wood Flooring, as well as being self-employed with his business, Kyser Construction. He loved the outdoors and many hobbies including fishing, hunting, 4-wheeling, snowmobiling up north and traveling out west. He was especially proud that he shot an elk with his bow. Mike loved everyone he met, including the elderly and little ones, but the true love of his life was Jody and the boys.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jody Kyser; children, Hunter Kyser and Holden Kyser; father, Bill (Phyllis Mellem) Kyser; grandmother, Ervilla Kyser; in-laws, Vicki and Jim Dull; and sister-in-law, Tamara (Nate) Hendrickson. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Connie Royland; and paternal grandfather, Kenneth Kyser; as well as other family and friends.
“Sometimes you will never know the true value of a moment until it becomes a memory.”
A celebration of life will held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at the Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua, with Pastor Kathy Ingbritsen officiating. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are preferred. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thorsonfuneralhome.com. The Thorson Funeral Home of Viroqua is proudly assisting the family.