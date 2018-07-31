WESTBY -- Patricia A. Anderson, 83, of Westby died Tuesday, July 31, 2018.
She was born Dec. 7, 1934, the daughter of Marvin and Ruth (Sheldon) Nerison. She graduated from Westby High School in 1952. On May 16, 1953, she was united in marriage to Calvin Anderson. She worked as the bookkeeper for Westby Coop Creamery, for 30 years. After retirement they enjoyed flee markets and wintering in Arizona, where they made many friends. Patricia was a member of Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church and the WELCA.
Patricia is survived by her children, Rick Anderson and Karla (Gary) Newman; grandchildren, Aaron "Boomer" (Amy) Olson, Monica (Arlen) Wolfe and Melinda (Jim) McGowan; and five great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Evan Wolfe, Alex and Cody McGowan and Atley Olson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Judy Olson Jan. 16, 2010; and her husband, Calvin Nov. 1, 2017.
Funeral services for Patricia will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3, at Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church in Westby. Pastor Pete Beckstrand will officiate with burial in the Coon Prairie Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service Friday at church.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials are preferred. Online condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com.
The Vosseteig Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St. in Westby, is serving the family.