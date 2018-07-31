Two Cedarburg residents were injured in a motorcycle versus deer crash Monday, July 30, on Hwy. 33 in the town of Hillsboro.
At about 12:13 p.m., Thomas Ellis, 55, and his passenger Carrie Ellis were traveling east on Hwy. 33 when a deer ran into the road. According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Ellis’s motorcycle hit the deer and went out control. Both Thomas and his wife Carrie were ejected off the motorcycle. The motorcycle came rest in the middle of the road.
The Ellises were transported by Hillsboro Ambulance to Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hillsboro for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver and his passenger both were wearing helmets.
Hillsboro Fire and Ambulance Service assisted at the scene. The accident remains under investigation.
