The Coulee Antique Engine Club presents its 47 annual farm and tractor show at the club grounds on Hwy. 27, 2 miles north of Westby, Aug. 3-5.
This year’s show features Allis Chalmers, La Crosse Plow, and lawn and garden, along with farming demonstrations of threshing and shredding, a saw mill, dynamometer, sawdust pile, food, a flea market, kids’ activities, an antique tractor pull (Friday at 6 p.m.), classic car show (Sunday at 9 a.m.), American Mini Pullers (Sunday at 10 a.m.), tractor parades (Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.), and more.
Gates open at 8 a.m., Friday, Saturday and Sunday; admission $5 (age 12 and older).
For information, contact John Wangen at 608-606-0103 or www.couleeantiqueengineclub.com
