Laundry is a household task that people do weekly, or even daily. Andy and Laura Patten, owners of County Seat Laundry on Viroqua’s north side, hope to lessen the wash-day burden through the services they offer at their new business, which opened July 6.
The couple lives near Ferryville and said they have been doing their wash in laundromats, and when they decided to open their own laundry, they approached the business communities in Prairie du Chien, Waukon, Iowa, and Viroqua, sharing what they wanted and needed.
Andy said the enthusiasm of the business community in Viroqua won them over.
“There is a welcoming and supportive vibe,” he said. “We want our brand to reflect that community spirit.”
Laura said even though Viroqua and Vernon County are in a rural setting, “it doesn’t mean people don’t appreciate services.”
County Seat Laundry services include wash-and-fold, dry cleaning drop off and pick up, 18 washers and 18 dryers. The couple said they can also just fold a customer’s laundry.
“If people drop off for the wash-and-fold service – laundry or blankets by noon -- we’ll have the items certainly by 6 p.m.,” Laura said.
If customers choose to have the Pattens wash large items such as comforters, sleeping bags and pet beds, the cost is by the item. If it is other laundry, the cost is by the pound, with folding included.
“This is like a retail kind of thing to do something to help someone,” Laura said. “It’s like a restaurant. Sure you can cook, but you may not want to cook (so you go to a restaurant). This is not that different.”
Dry cleaning can be dropped off and picked up during attended hours. Laura said their dry cleaning partner comes from La Crosse to pick up and deliver items Tuesdays and Thursdays. Andy said the dry cleaner takes in horse blankets.
Attended hours are Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Self-serve hours are daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., including holidays, with the last wash at 9:45 p.m.
The laundry offers a variety of washers – some can accommodate two loads at one time, four loads, six loads and eight loads.
Laura said County Seat Laundry is the second laundry in the nation to have the new generation of Speed Queen washing machines. The upgrades to this generation of machines was available in April.
Andy said the new machines offer efficiency, economize on water and allow dryers to work without using as much gas. “We wanted as light a footprint as possible.”
The washers and dryers take debit cards, credit cards and quarters. There also is a free County Seat Laundry Savings Card for people to receive 10 percent off every wash. The card can also be used at the vending machine.
“The card allows customers to put money on a savings card,” Andy said. “The savings all adds up.”
Card-holders earn credit with washes, which earns them free dries. “We understand money is tight for people,” Andy said.
Laura said as she researched laundromats, she wanted one that would have features she would want. She said what frustrates people is when their laundry is done, it has to be left in a cart while they wait for a dryer. “With our dryers nobody has waited.”
The Pattens offer eight large dryers, eight extra-large and two jumbo. “We wanted more dryer capacity,” Andy said.
Free Wi-Fi is available and at some point, Andy said, a television will be installed.
This is the couple’s first laundry.
“It’s the best job I’ve ever had,” Laura said. “It’s great fun to get to know the customers. People appreciate personal attention.”
“We have a very strong conviction when people come here they feel welcome and accepted,” she said. “We promise people we’ll lighten their load with a clean environment, machines that work and an attendant to help and welcome you.”
Andy said they are grateful for the support from the community.
“We’ve already seen repeat customers,” Laura said. “To see people smile over laundry warms our heart.”
