When classes resume at Viroqua Area Schools, Tuesday, Sept. 4, there will be a change in dismissal times.
Elementary school students will be dismissed at 3 p.m., five minutes later than they were dismissed during the 2017-18 school year.
“We looked across the district and with the snow days last year, we decided to build a buffer,” said Kate Moll, elementary school principal.
Moll said there was time between the elementary school’s dismissal and the middle school dismissal where the younger students were waiting on the buses. She said the five extra minutes at the elementary school will allow teachers to have more time for closing circle and assign notebooks.
“We hope this supports parents who get off work at 3 p.m. and give them a little more leeway,” Moll said.
There will also be a new dismissal time of 3:15 p.m. for high school students. Moll said the change was made to allow a bit more time for transitions and to allow “parking and parking to settle down.”
Middle school students’ dismissal time stays at 3:10 p.m.
