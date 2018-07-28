Vernon County residents are encouraged to have their child’s car seat inspected for possible recall, proper fit for their child and proper installation in the vehicle. This can save the life of a child or prevent injury in the event of an automobile accident.
Free child passenger safety seat inspections will be held at Viroqua Sleepy Hollow Ford,150 Fairlane Drive, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Car seat inspections will be performed by certified child passenger safety technicians and will be available to all interested families. Information and education will be provided to parents/guardians on proper installation and fit of seats.
A limited number of free car seats will be available for low-income Vernon County families that are income eligible. Monetary donations to the program are also welcome.
Income is based on 185 percent of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Poverty Guidelines:
Family size of two: Weekly income of $578, monthly income of $2,504, annual income of $30,044.
Family size of three: Weekly income of $727, monthly income of $3,149, annual income of $37,777.
Per additional family members: Weekly income – add $149, monthly income – add $645, and annual income – add $7,733.
Viroqua Area Buckle-Up Taskforce members provide car seats to low-income families in Vernon County. Car seats will be distributed based on need at car seat inspection sites in Viroqua by appointment. The child must be present and income must be verified at that time. The number of car seats to be disturbed is limited. Contact the Vernon County Health Department for more information at 608-637-5251.
