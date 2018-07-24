Two men and a horse were injured in a car-vs.-Amish horse-and-buggy crash at 7:33 a.m. July, in the town of Harmony.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, Cheryl Proctor, 62, of rural Genoa, was southbound on Hwy. O, north of Hwy. 56. Samual Miller, 34, and Daniel Mast, 17, both of rural Genoa, were southbound on Hwy. O in an Amish buggy. Proctor said the sun was in her eyes and she did not see the Amish buggy. Proctor tried to avoid the crash by swerving away from the buggy, but was unable avoid it. The crash detached the buggy from the horse.
The horse sustained a cut to a hind leg and is expected to make a full recovery. Both Miller and Mast were thrown from the buggy and sustained injuries. The buggy left the road and went down an embankment and struck some trees.
Proctor was uninjured during the crash and was wearing a seat belt. Both Mast and Miller were transported by Tri-State Ambulance to Vernon Memorial Healthcare.
The Genoa Fire Department and Genoa First Responders also assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.
