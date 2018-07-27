“Happiness is Like a Butterfly, the more you chase it, the more it will elude you, but if you turn your attention to other things, it will come and sit softly on your shoulder…” the author of this saying might be Nathaniel Hawthorne; some say it was Thoreau; nobody can pin it down, I just like it.
Ellen has a patch of colorful cone flowers that is getting a lot love from large yellow swallowtails, monarchs, and a variety of smaller, but colorful butterflies as well as a variety of bees. We enjoy just standing nearby watching. Bo has been wearing himself out trying to pounce on one butterfly after another, slapping out with his huge, clumsy puppy paws. So far he’s batting O’fer.
Ellen and I have picked a few quarts of black and red raspberries. Raspberries and ice cream — yum, it don’t git no better; however, Japanese beetles have been harder to beat — until now. Our garden and berries once again being assaulted by the jewel like eating machines. El’s sister Kathy recommended we try Safe Japanese Beetle traps. I put up two traps near our berries last week and the trap’s collection bags are hanging heavy with out-of-action beetles. The traps don’t attract bees nor harm them. These traps have the Good Grousekeeping Seal of approval — so far. (Ouch! Sorry.)
Summer days have been hurtling by. Here we are at the end of July; however, for a week or two, I have to admit that the heat and humidity AND waiting for the Brewers to win again, seemed to slow down time. Our Brew Crew had the best record in the National League right up to the All-Star break. They continued their annual and painful spin, crash, and Brewers burn rite of midsummer. (I was pumped when Milwaukee landed five players in the All-Star game; their performance was unfortunately true to form to whatever caused their customary slump.) I get being tired, but then I am 66.
Ellen continues to improve, just not fast enough for her. She spends hours outdoors working on her flowers, trimming the edges of the lawn, pulling weeds in the garden, picking berries, and taking breaks in the shade. She collects the daily mail, helps me grocery shop and keeps me honest on the laundry. She enjoys being busy, but constantly expresses her frustration about not being able to walk better, read, and complete her thoughts when she speaks. I think Ellen improves in some way every day.
Until next time, get out — lots of things are slumping — except the grass in our yard; our lawn tractor was mowing perfectly and then it just quit and our F150 needs a bunch of bearings and exhaust parts, so, I can’t get the lawn tractor to the tractor doctor until the truck doctor releases it. Like so many others, our bills have not slumped with taxes, car insurance, health insurance, homeowners insurance, and more all coming due the first week of August. Ob-la-di I guess! Oh, that reminds me, get your property taxes in the mail like NOW. Also, Aug. 1 is the deadline for a number of DNR permit applications on Go Wild. Finally, one thing that is not slumping is Bo. He was under 18 pounds two weeks ago and he comes in at 27 pounds today, on Sunday, July 22! Life is good. Enjoy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.