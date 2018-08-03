Our Sunday was a good news-bad news experience. OK, it was our shake down cruise for the Mississippi Queen that had been asleep in the tobacco shed since early September. Boat owners and some regular readers with good memories might be thinking, “Nuf said,” when it comes to boats coming out of storage.
I thought things looked OK when I hooked the trailer to the pickup. The gas tank was full and strapped down; the rods and reels were wrapped in the Rod Savers; the tackle box was on board; the tires on the trailer were OK; the life jackets were on board, too. Anyway, we loaded up Bo and a cooler with some ice and water and nightcrawlers and drove over to Goose Island.
There were vehicles with trailers there already, but we had the landing to ourselves. There was a heavy fog settling on the water with rays of sunshine filtering through. It was cool, like 55 degrees, but not a ripple on the water. I paused and thought maybe some time with the camera might be more worthwhile than a boat ride.
Though this morning was good, landings have always been my Waterloo, or so it seems. I remembered to unhook the straps holding the boat on the trailer and unhook the trailer lights before I backed the Queen down the ramp. While I parked the truck and trailer, El held the rope until Bo and I joined her at the dock. I steadied the boat while Ellen got aboard, and then I had to track down Bo who was just going nuts sniffing up the history of the landing. I finally caught him and lifted him into the boat. Up until now, well . . . things got bad.
I realized we were sinking! I remembered suddenly that it had been raining the last time we were out and I pulled the plug to drain the boat while we ate breakfast somewhere. I stumbled past Ellen and Bo to the back and found the plug and put it in place and snapped the switch that turns on the bilge pump. Nothing. I traced the wires and found them bare and just sitting there. I bailed out some of the water and jury rigged the wiring and the pump went to work. We idled out from the dock and the pump stopped again. The wires had come loose again. I re-pointed the stripped wires and hooked them up again and the pump started shooting a stream of water out the back. During this drama, the current had taken command, spinning us downstream toward a sand bar and small island.
Bo almost made an escape, too. This turned out good. He jumped up on the tackle box and if El hadn’t snagged the loose skin on his neck, he would have been swimming in some swift, deep water.
I only had to stop and re-hook those pump wires two more times, but we finally got most off the river out of the boat.
As we motored north, I observed these two old guys — like my age — each pulling in a panfish from a huge snag. I had a plan, so I didn’t take fate’s hint to stop and try a snag or two. We finally anchored behind some moored pontoons and Ellen caught a bluegill right away. The bad news here was that was all we caught. It was good that we motored north and found Nephew Chet and his wife Kim on their dock; we visited a bit before trying two more spots.
While idling south through a no-wake zone, I noticed that there was no water coming out of the water pump drain. I killed the engine and pulled the hood off of the 25 Merc. I managed to remove the rubber drain hose and found it plugged, probably mud daubers or something. I tried a couple tools I had and I tried blowing through the hose to no avail. Then I spied a bottom bouncer sinker in the tackle box. This sinker has long wires that allow a bait to “swim” above the bottom and rarely gets snagged. The wire was long enough to reach beyond the middle of the hose, so eventually I cleared it and got the water pump running again. Oh, without that hose running properly the pump water comes out through the exhaust. It doesn’t cool the engine either. Anyway, as far as I can tell it’s okay.
As we motored south, those two old guys were netting a big fish. Lucky them.
At the landing, I was backing the truck down the ramp when I see one the old guys standing there with his arm around my wife! The good news was that was our old friend Mark Kartman, our son’s teacher at Central and a Cassville High grad like both of us. Anyway, he captured the leaping Bo and put him in the back of the truck while I got the Queen on the trailer. Mark cranked and hooked me up, too.
After I was out of his way, and he got his boat out, we visited some. They had a better morning fishing than we had, with a live well full of slabber bluegills and a four-pound catfish. The real good part was that Mark took pity on us and scooped nine of those future fried fish dinners into our cooler before we parted ways. Hey, you can’t catch ‘em if you don’t go, or in my case if you aren’t at the landing, no one will donate to your dinner.
Until next time, get out — thanks to Mark, we had Hickory Hollow Sweet Corn, red potatoes and tomatoes with his fried bluegill fillets for supper washed down by a Moscow Mule. It don’t get no better. Enjoy.
