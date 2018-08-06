A Hatley man was injured in a motorcycle accident at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, on Hwy. 33 near Taylor Valley Road in the town of Whitestown.
Lukas M. Long, 20, was operating a motorcycle eastbound on Hwy. 33 when he attempted to negotiate a curve, lost control, and struck a guardrail. Long was ejected from the motorcycle and sustained injuries from the crash. He was wearing a helmet and was transported by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Sparta, according to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.
The Kickapoo Valley Reserve Police Department, Ontario EMS and La Farge EMS. The accident remains under investigation.
