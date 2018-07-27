The Historic Temple Theatre in Viroqua has announced its 2018-19 events and the year offers 15 shows, plus 15 movies.
Just as it was for 2017-18, patrons this season can choose from two subscriptions (formerly known as season tickets) – Full 10, which is all 10 season shows for one price, and Pick 6, which allows patrons to select six of the 10 season shows. Full 10 patrons receive 15 percent off the face value of each season show ticket and Pick 6 patrons receive 10 percent. Returning subscribers must renew before Aug. 1. Tickets go on sale to the general public Aug. 1.
Jess Reed, executive director, said there were more Pick 6 subscribers than Full 10 in 2017-18.
“(People) picked shows at the beginning and end (of the season),” Reed said. “They were the snowbirds and it allowed them to be a season ticket holder.”
Reed said when the 2018-19 lineup was announced June 1, it included the Bridge Shows, which are those that are presented between season shows.
“Last year Bridge Shows weren’t announced (in advance), they were added as we went along,” he said. “We released all 15 shows at the beginning. It gives people the ability to buy tickets well in advance of a show.”
Movies, some of which were screened earlier this summer, are once again among the offerings. The August movies are “North by Northwest” Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. for $5; “The Big Lebowski, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. for free; and “Cinema Paradiso” Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. for $5.
As part of Viroqua’s Twinklefest celebration, “Home Alone” will be screened free of charge Nov. 23 at 3 p.m. Reed said he remembers watching free movies at the Temple Theatre as a child the day after Thanksgiving.
Two classic Christmas movies will be shown Dec. 15 – “A Christmas Story” at 3 p.m., followed by “It’s a Wonderful Life” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 for each movie.
Reed said “It’s a Wonderful Life” is a movie his mother watches every year. “We wanted to offer two movies people would watch every year, why not on the big screen.”
The first movie shown in 2017-18 was “Citizen Kane,” which had 20 in attendance for the October screening. More than 200 saw “It’s a Wonderful Life” in December.
“The movies are slowly building,” he said. “’Jaws’ had 30 and there were 45 at ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’.”
Reed said the movies bring people into the theater who have never been there before. “I’m glad to see people excited. This was built as both a vaudeville and movie theater.”
He added it was movies shown at the Temple Theatre when he was a child that got him “to love this place.”
Reed said the theater’s offerings are starting to reach further. He told the story of how two couples from Washington State, who did not know each other, ended up sitting next to each other at the Cloud Cult concert.
“An usher overheard their conversation – they had no clue who the (other) people were,” he said.
Reed said the Temple Theatre is an asset to Viroqua.
“People come from outside of the area, cross the street for pizza, come early to shop…,” he said. “With the creative economy one of my big hopes is to have everything else do better – (with people) supporting the restaurants and shops in town.”
Future plans and updates
Reed said plans are in the works to add beer and wine to concession offerings.
“We have been working on it for a while,” Reed said. “The Board (Associates of the Restored Temple Theatre Board) has realized there needs to be another source of income.”
Reed said he is working on getting some sound system add-ons to make it easier for people sitting in the front and middle seats to hear what’s happening on stage.
In addition, the executive director is working on grants to update the lighting system. “It’s operated by three-and-a-half-inch floppy disk circa 1999. We are behind in technology. I would like to move in the direction for what we could end up doing in the future.”
“I eventually see us having a grand piano,” Reed said. “We have started a GoFundMe page.”
Changes will be made to beef up the stage’s front thrust, and tuck-pointing the building’s exterior begins this month. Lights in the lobby have been updated with LED bulbs.
