Are you a business that has a product or service that can be sold to the government? Have you considered the National Park Service, United States Forest Service, Veterans Affairs, local schools? The Government buys everything, from soup to nuts to “shade.” At the next Inventors and Entrepreneurs Club meeting particpants will discuss a Viroqua company (Shade Haven) that met with WPI back in 2014 and went on to register with the Federal Government to sell their portable shade products.
Come to the August meeting to learn if your invention or service can benefit the government market. Kim Garber, from the Wisconsin Procurement Institute, will help you understand the basics of doing business with the government and what are the recent changes in SAM.gov that you should be aware of for finding opportunities.
The meeting will be held at the Food Enterprise Center, 1201 N. Main St. in Viroqua, Wednesday, Aug. 8. Networking starts at 5:30 p.m.; the program begins at 6 p.m. The I&E Club is organized jointly by Vernon Economic Development Association and Viroqua Chamber Main Street. For more information, contact Sue Noble at snoble@veda-wi.org or 638-8332, or Nora Roughen-Schmidt at nrschmidt@viroqua-wisconsin.com or 637-2575.
The meetings are free and no reservations are required.
