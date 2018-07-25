The Lyme disease support group for people of Vernon and neighboring counties will be held at the Hillsboro Public Library, 819 High Ave., Hillsboro, Friday, July 27, from 6:30-8 p.m.
Every month there are free materials available for participants to take home.
The meeting coordinator is available by email at sudywessos2@mwt.net, by calling 608-489-2725 (ask for Gary), or surface mail: Gary Cepek, S1468 Cepek Road, Elroy, WI 53929.
