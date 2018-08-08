Last week was the final event of our third annual Vernon County Reads program. Since June the libraries across Vernon County have been encouraging patrons to read a copy of Jane Hamilton’s book titled, “The Excellent Lombards” and to participate in a local discussion about the novel. Last Thursday, Jane Hamilton traveled to Vernon County and spoke at the Westby Area Performing Arts Center about her book. We had a wonderful crowd of enthusiastic supporters attend the program. Those in attendance had the opportunity to meet Jane. Many stood in line and waited to have their books signed by her. The program was so successful this year thanks to our partner the Driftless Writing Center. It was such a pleasure working with the volunteers associated with the Center and we look forward to future endeavors together. We appreciate the patrons who read a copy of Jane’s book this summer, got involved in a discussion, or attended the event last week. It was a lot of fun! Plans are already in the works for our 4th annual program next year.
Registration is underway for an early September needle felting class at the library. Join us Friday, Sep. 7, from 1-3 p.m., as Kathleen Kroska teaches everyone in the class how to make coasters. This adult education class is intended for beginners or people new to needle felting. All supplies to make the coasters will be provided by the library. However, registration is required as the class is limited to 12 people. To sign up, stop by the circulation desk or give us a call at 637-7151.
During the month of August our two display cases and art wall are featuring some new collections. Our front display case is featuring a spirited collection of information about graphic novels. If you love this type of book we feature large collections of graphic novels in our children, teen and adult departments. In our art display case we have a local collection of toy trains and model railroading products from Lionel on display. We appreciate this unique collection being shared with us this month. Our art wall is featuring the fabulous work of Viroqua artist and painter Dan Howard. This is the second time Dan has displayed his art on our wall and we are thrilled he is back. Please stop in this month and enjoy these interesting displays.
Registration for our 2018-19 after school program will begin on Monday, Aug. 20, at 9 a.m. at the library. The registration materials are posted on the library website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org. Hard copies of each required form will be the only method of acceptance. We will not accept electronic forms or ones turned in prior to Aug. 20. Families only need to submit one registration form. However, it is necessary to complete a health form for each participating child. The program will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 4 and run through early June. The program is sponsored by the library, the Viroqua Area Foundation and Viroqua Area Schools.
To stay up-to-date on everything happening at the library, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, visit our website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org or visit us in person at 205 S. Rock Ave. in Viroqua.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.